Hundreds of tickets remain unsold for Donald Trump’s history tour in Texas.

Hundreds of tickets for Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s impending joint speaking tour remain unsold.

In four events called “The History Tour,” the former president will appear alongside the former Fox News anchor. They began on Saturday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and finished on Sunday at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The tour will continue on December 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, before wrapping up the next day at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Each person paid at least $138, with others paying thousands for VIP access. Hundreds of tickets for the tour's next two dates are still available, according to the Ticketmaster website, with only a few days to go. On the website, at least 300 resale tickets for the Houston performance were available, with prices starting at $77.

As of early Monday, there were at least 200 basic admission tickets left for the Dallas performance on the Ticketmaster website.

The tour’s tickets were on sale in June, and Politico was the first to report that sales were poor.

In July, Trump spokesman Liz Harrington told the publication, “The History Tour has already sold over $5 million in tickets, and the excitement and passion is beyond anything we’ve seen before.” “The sold-out events in December will be a night to remember for everyone.” Trump and O’Reilly both promised large crowds, but reports and social media indicate that the shows have not yet sold out.

There are a lot of Patriots in Orlando for President Trump's History Tour with @BillOReilly.

Jared Caban (@Jared Caban) (@Jared Caban) (@Jared Caban) (@Jared 12th of December, 2021 On Saturday, the Sun-Sentinel reported that “many seats remained unoccupied in the cavernous” FLA Live Arena, which has a capacity of nearly 20,000 people.

According to the publication, the upper level of the arena was cut off, and individuals who had tickets for the area were "upgraded" to seats on the floor level. Pictures on social media revealed the situation.