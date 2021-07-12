Hundreds of syringes wash up on beaches in New Jersey, prompting closures.

Hundreds of needles have washed up on beaches around the New Jersey coast, prompting beach closures and warnings to families not to swim in certain areas.

Following days of storms, the syringes were discovered on beaches including Monmouth Beach, Sandy Hook, and Long Branch, according to WNBC-TV. The needles washed up after sewage facilities in New York City and northern New Jersey spilled sewage along New York’s port amid severe storms.

According to WNBC, beach patrollers believe the majority of the needles came from diabetics flushing their used needles down the toilet.

On Sunday alone, dozens of needles were discovered on the sand at Monmouth Beach. Patrollers were seen warning beachgoers that stepping on the needles constituted a major risk if they went into the water, according to the TV station.

“I warned them, so there’s not much I can do,” says the narrator. WNBC spoke with Danielle Britton of the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavillion.

Other beach patrollers stated that they were cleaning up the beaches while taking care not to touch the used objects.

Beach patroller Kathrine Gough told the TV station, “I had gloves on and a picker thing, so I didn’t touch any of them.” “However, it was strange since people were asking questions and we had no idea what had happened.”

More than 100 syringes have been collected thus far at Seven Presidents Park, south of Monmouth Beach.

Beach patrols will continue below the high tide line, according to WNBC, in search of more needles. Closures and warnings in some locations are anticipated to remain until Monday, according to officials.

Last week, Tropical Storm Elsa dumped significant rainfall on New York City and areas of North Jersey, resulting in an overabundance of needles. There was flash floods in several regions. People in New York City were seen trying to walk through flooded subway stations as water spilled down from the roof and cascaded down the steps in popular social media videos.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in the United States issued a flash flood watch for several Northeastern states, including Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, and New York, on Monday.

“Potential for heavy rain and flash floods across parts of the Northeast tonight,” according to the NWS. This is a condensed version of the information.