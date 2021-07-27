Hundreds of sharks have been spotted in Florida canals, possibly avoiding the dreaded ‘Red Tide.’

According to marine life experts, hundreds of sharks observed in canals in a Florida town may be avoiding red tide.

Sharks have been spotted in the canals near Buttonwood Harbor in Longboat Key, Florida, according to WFLA-TV.

Sharks come in a variety of sizes and species. Sharks such as the bonnethead, black tip, nurse, and lemon have all been spotted.

Many species dislike red tide, an algae bloom that can be devastating to marine life, according to Jack Morris, a senior biologist with Mote’s Sharks and Rays Research Program.

He told WFLA, “In this particular circumstance, it happened to be the canal where these people live.” “They’re basically trying to dodge the red tide by seeking refuge in these canals in this estuary.”

If the red tide persists, he believes the sharks will remain in the canal, which might be fatal to them.

“If this goes on for long enough, they will run out of food and energy. He informed the broadcaster that “unfortunately, some of them, if not all of them, may die.”

The existence of sharks in the canal is “an abnormal event,” according to Dr. Bob Hueter, Ocearch’s top scientist, who spoke to WTVT-TV, the area’s local Fox affiliate.

“These sharks did not want to be here,” he explained.

In 1992, he saw a similar pattern near Lower Tampa Bay when “this unbelievable grouping of sharks came in, six or seven species then came in and then scattered,” he added.

The town of Longboat Key was contacted for comment, but no response was received by Tuesday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reports that while patchy bloom conditions exist in Tampa Bay, conditions have improved in the last week.

According to the commission, red tide is a naturally occurring algal bloom created by a higher-than-normal concentration of a microscopic alga, Karenia brevis, which colors ocean waters in the Gulf of Mexico red. It can harm both marine life and humans, producing significant disease in those with respiratory problems. It can also last anywhere from a few weeks to more than a year.

The presence of red tide has been connected to a large number of dead fish discovered along the St. This is a condensed version of the information.