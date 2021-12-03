Hundreds of schools throughout the country may be forced to close as a result of an Oxford copycat.

Following the school shooting in Oxford Township, Michigan on Tuesday, a number of schools across the United States will be closed on Friday as a consequence of copycat threats.

Due to copycat threats, all public schools in Bay City, Michigan, will be closed on Friday, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

“Towards approximately 8 p.m. this evening [Thursday], administrators were informed of a threat of violence directed at Bay City Central High School. The threat was spread over social media and appears to be a viral ‘challenge’ for students to post “According to the statement.

“Several other districts have seen the photo and warning. We are closing all schools out of an abundance of caution, even though we do not feel the threat is genuine.

“Threats have surfaced in various districts in the aftermath of the recent tragedy in Oxford. Threats to our students and employees will be handled seriously and dealt with appropriately. Students, families, and anybody with information about a potentially dangerous incident should call local law enforcement and school officials right once.

The message also urged parents to speak with their children about the Oxford Township tragedy and to inform them that making threats on social media is illegal.

On Thursday night, “a new threat through email” was delivered to the high school principal, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Georgia.

“This is a warning that I am planning [sic]to shoot up the entire school tomorrow I already have my plan thought out but see you and the dead pupils tomorrow,” the email said.

According to the statement, the email was sent at 4.20 p.m. on Thursday and read by the principle five hours later.

The BCSO is looking into the matter, including the IP address of the email’s sender in order to figure out where it came from. The Sheriff advised employees to “be watchful” and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

For information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the threats, the BCSO is offering a $2,500 prize.

According to a statement from the Batavia City School District in New York (BCSD), all of the district’s schools will be closed on Friday due to threats. This is a condensed version of the information.