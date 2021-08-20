Hundreds of police cases in Los Angeles County will be reviewed after officers were fired for sending racist messages.

After two policemen were fired and accused for vandalizing a vehicle with racist messaging, the District Attorney’s office will evaluate hundreds of police cases in Los Angeles County.

Two former Torrance Police Department officers were charged on Thursday by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón with “vandalizing a vehicle that was spray-painted with a swastika during an altercation last year.”

The two former cops have been identified as Christopher Tomsic, 29, and Cody Weldin, 28, by the District Attorney’s office. In a press release, the District Attorney’s office said Tomsic and Weldin were charged with “one felony count each of conspiracy to commit vandalism and vandalism.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office stated that “hundreds of cases involving the two policemen would be investigated by his office to verify no further suspected misconduct happened” in addition to the charges filed against them.

The first incident occurred on January 27, 2020, when Tomsic and Weldin were among a group of Torrance Police Department officers responding to complaints that three individuals had reportedly stolen mail from an apartment building, according to the news release.

Officers then discovered the vehicle that may have been involved in the suspected crime and took it to a nearby tow yard.

The owners of the vehicle found it had been vandalized when they arrived at the tow yard to pick it up, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

“A smiling smile had been spray-painted on the front passenger seat, and a swastika symbol had been spray-painted on the back seat,” the vehicle’s owner discovered. Other goods were found thrown about the vehicle, according to the press report.

“Both cops are suspected of plotting to perpetrate and committing the vandalism,” the news announcement said.

“Our office is committed to eliminating discrimination within the law enforcement ranks to protect the integrity of the criminal legal system,” stated Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón in a press statement.

Prior to Gascón's announcement, the Torrance Police Department's Detectives Division conducted an investigation into the alleged event and determined that Tomsic and Weldin were responsible for the vandalism, according to a press release. They were both relieved of their duties, but not of their responsibilities.