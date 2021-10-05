Hundreds of people have quit their jobs at the Detroit Hospital System due to the mandatory vaccination mandate.

Officials with Henry Ford Health Facility (HFHS) revealed Tuesday that over 400 employees at a Detroit health care system quit rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

With an estimated 33,000 employees, HFHS, Detroit’s fifth-largest employer, stated in June that all employees would be required to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine. The obligation applied to full-time employees, volunteers, students, and contractors, according to the health system of the time.

HFHS’s senior vice president and chief clinical officer, Dr. Adnan Munkarah, stated that mandating staff to acquire COVID-19 vaccines was “in the best interest of our patients and members, our team members, and the communities we serve.”

By mid-September, HFHS assessed that 98 percent of its personnel had received the required vaccines. The remaining 2% were placed on hold and given until October 1 to get vaccinated.

HFHS President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Riney said he was “elated and incredibly delighted” to learn that more than 99 percent of HFHS staff had been vaccinated during a Tuesday news conference. He claimed roughly 1,900 extra employees, or about 6% of the HFHS total, had been granted medical or religious exemptions from the mandate. According to Munkarah, HFHS denied about 250 religious exemption requests.

Meanwhile, according to Riney, an additional 1% of the HFHS personnel was not complying with the immunization mandate as of Tuesday.

“Over the last couple of months, about 400 people have voluntarily left from their positions at Henry Ford due of the vaccine requirement,” he stated.

Those who leave HFHS because of the vaccine obligation are considered voluntary resignations, according to Riney. Those persons will be able to request a return to work with HFHS if they elect to get vaccinated against the virus, he noted.

“Should people change their minds and become immunized down the future, they can reapply for positions at Henry Ford,” Riney said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep those team members’ doors open and welcoming.”

About 30 staff who had initially refused to comply with HFHS’ vaccine mandate had “changed their minds” and were seeking re-engagement with the health system, according to Riney.

