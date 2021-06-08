Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes due to wildfires in Arizona.

Thousands of acres have been destroyed in two wildfires in Arizona, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

The Telegraph Fire has scorched over 40,000 acres and is still burning. The fire, which was first reported in the afternoon of Friday, June 4, was started by a human, according to officials, although the cause is still being investigated. No structures have been damaged by the fire, and no deaths or injuries have been reported.

On Saturday, the Oak Flat Campground was evacuated, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office issued a “GO!” alarm for residents at Top-of-the-World on Sunday.

Superior has been placed on “SET-Be Alert” status. Those west of Miami Town boundaries have been advised to “GO!” while residents in Miami, Claypool, sections of Central Heights, and the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center have been advised to “SET.”

The Mescal Fire has scorched more than 50,000 acres and is just 8% contained since it started on Tuesday, June 1. Coyote Flats, Soda Canyon, and El Capitan residents have been forced to evacuate, while people in other regions have been advised to prepare to evacuate.

“If you choose to ignore this advice, you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further,” the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. Follow emergency personnel’s directions, stay on approved evacuation routes, and keep out of closed areas.”

Due to strong winds and low humidity, a Red Flag Warning is in force in southern Nevada and northern Arizona until 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Fire weather zones 101 and 102 in Arizona, as well as fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466 in Nevada, are all affected. Residents in afflicted areas are urged to follow any local fire restrictions, according to the National Weather Service.

South to southwest winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour, while humidity levels of five to fifteen percent are predicted. These elements, when combined with the heat, can lead to intense fire behavior, and any fires that do break out will likely spread quickly.

"Praying for the safety of the firefighters from [The Phoenix Fire Department] and other areas working," Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said on Sunday.