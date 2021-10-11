Hundreds of more Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled as the airport chaos continues.

Hundreds of flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines on Monday, adding to the travel misery created by major cancellations and delays over the weekend.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, Southwest canceled around 350 flights on Monday, accounting for 10% of their schedule, while another 580 flights were delayed at the time of writing.

It comes after the airline canceled over 1,000 flights on Sunday, causing thousands of customers’ travel plans to be disrupted. On Saturday, around 800 flights were canceled.

The airline blamed the cancellations and delays on weather and air traffic control concerns in a statement released over the weekend. “While we attempt to recover our operation, ATC challenges and disruptive weather have resulted in a significant frequency of cancellations throughout the weekend,” Southwest Airlines wrote on Twitter.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to accommodate impacted customers, and Customer Service wait times are greater than usual.”

“No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been recorded since Friday,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tweeted on Sunday.

“Flight delays and cancellations happened for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread bad weather, military exercises, and insufficient staffing in one part of the Jacksonville en route center,” the tweet said. Some airlines are still having scheduling issues as a result of out-of-place aircraft and crews.” The cancellation sparked speculation that the airline’s decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations drove the pilots to strike.

Captain Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), denied reports that the disruptions were caused by a vaccine mandate-related walkout.

“I can confidently state that there are no work slowdowns or sickouts, either linked to or unrelated to the recent obligatory vaccine mandate.” In these instances, our Union is prohibited by the RLA from initiating job action to resolve labor issues. “Any job action has not been authorized by SWAPA, and will not be tolerated,” Murray stated in a statement.

Murray blamed the problems on the airline’s “fragile” operations.

“SWA has claimed that staffing at Jacksonville Center and weather in the southeast United States were the immediate causes of this weekend’s meltdown, but what was a tiny temporary occurrence for other carriers decimated Southwest Airlines since our organization has grown fragile.” This is a condensed version of the information.