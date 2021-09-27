Hundreds of Massachusetts troopers have resigned ahead of the October 17 deadline for vaccine mandate compliance.

A police union in Massachusetts has announced that dozens of state troopers are resigning ahead of the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate next month.

The resignations were announced by the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) in a statement posted on the union’s website and social media pages on September 24. SPAM has previously asked a postponement of the vaccine mandate, but a judge denied the motion last week.

In a statement, the union said it admired the judge’s ruling but was “disappointed.”

“It is sad that the Governor and his team have opted to impose one of the strictest vaccine requirements in the country with no viable alternatives,” SPAM added.

The union went on to ask why the forthcoming mandate, which is slated to take effect on October 17, does not provide alternatives for people who do not want to get vaccinated against the virus.

“To date, hundreds of troopers have filed their resignation paperwork, with some planning to return to other departments that offer viable options like mask wearing and regular testing,” according to SPAM’s statement. The Massachusetts State Police are “already critically under staffed,” according to the union, which was previously handled by relocating troopers from specialized units “and returning[ing]them to uniformed patrol,” according to the department.

According to the Boston-based television station WBZ-TV, an estimated 20% of Massachusetts State Police employees were not vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate was announced by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, last month. All executive agency personnel, including Massachusetts state troopers, will be required to give documentation that they have been vaccinated against the virus under the rule. Employees “for whom immunization is medically contraindicated or who oppose to vaccination on the grounds of honestly held religious reasons” may be eligible for exemptions, according to Baker’s office at the time the mandate was issued.

Employees who did not follow the requirement might face disciplinary action, including termination, according to Baker’s office.

In a tweet about his mid-August announcement, Baker wrote, “The greatest way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community is to get vaccinated against #COVID19MA.” “Today, I issued an Executive Order mandating vaccination of all Executive Department personnel by October 17.”

