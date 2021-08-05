Hundreds of healthcare workers in North Carolina are protesting the COVID vaccination mandate.

Hundreds of people gathered in North Carolina to demonstrate against Atrium Health’s recent statement that all staff must be properly vaccinated against COVID-19.

Protesters marched from Freedom Park to the Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte to show their displeasure with the decision. A huge number of Atrium employees, as well as anti-mask and anti-vaccine demonstrators, are expected to attend the march.

With over 70,000 employees, Atrium Health, one of Charlotte’s largest healthcare systems, recently announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 31 in order to protect themselves and others in the face of an increase in cases of the Delta variant in the state and across the country.

Novant Health recently announced that by September 15, all of its employees will be fully immunized against COVID.

The vaccine will not be necessary for those who have a valid religious or medical exemption.

During the march against Atrium Health’s new coronavirus vaccine policy on Sunday, protesters were observed brandishing signs that said “my body, my choice,” with at least one individual also holding a Nazi swastika.

Nurse Cheryl Morneau told WBTV, “At the end of the day, it’s all about choice.”

“It’s a legal right. For our rights, many have died. It’s not right to take away our freedom; we’re people, too. For nearly a year, we made sacrifices on the front lines. Why don’t we have the same rights as the rest of the population and our patients?”

Another Atrium Health employee who requested anonymity during the demonstration said she is debating whether or not to get the vaccine because she is pregnant and breastfeeding.

“As a breastfeeding mother, I am concerned about this mandate,” she stated. “All existing COVID-19 vaccines have not been tested for their safety in breastfeeding women, the effects of vaccination on a breastfed baby, or the impact on milk supply or excretion. Neither myself nor my coworkers should be forced to participate in a clinical research unless we have given our unambiguous informed consent, which allows us the freedom to choose.”

