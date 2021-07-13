Hundreds of Frito-Lay employees are on strike, citing 84-hour work weeks as their reason.

According to More Perfect Union, hundreds of workers at the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, have been on strike for over a week, protesting poor wages and 84-hour workweeks.

Some employees claim they have been compelled to perform 12-hour shifts seven days a week, including “suicide shifts,” in which the time between one duty and the next is only eight hours.

Workers on strike, according to Monk Drapeaux-Stewart, a box drop technician at the company, seek an urgent change in the scheduling, including an end to forced overtime and the short time between shifts.

“We want to visit our family and return home. We’d want to take the weekends off. “We want to work for the amount of time we promised to work—and hopefully not much more,” Drapeaux-Stewart said.

Drapeaux-Stewart also complained about low pay, claiming that in the preceding 12 years he had only earned a 77-cent raise.

In an opinion post published in The Topeka Capital-Journal, Frito-Lay employee Cherie Renfro accused the firm of creating hazardous working conditions, alleging that: “When a co-worker fell and died, you had us relocate the body and put in another co-worker to keep the line going.”

Unverified images circulating on Twitter show a sign in a grocery shop apologizing for a shortage of Frito-Lay items “due to labor concerns” at the facility, which Twitter users believe is linked to the labor strike.

I’ve seen this floating around and feel compelled to clarify that the “labor issue” is that workers at the Frito Lay facility are on strike. They’re on strike for a variety of reasons, including being compelled to perform 12-hour hours seven days a week. pic.twitter.com/VkBLH1hOMg

— Read Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower (@JoshuaPotash) on July 12, 2021.

More Perfect Union spoke with striking workers about their experiences working 12-hour shifts and not having enough time with their families. Esther Fanning, one of the employees, expressed her desire to spend more time with her children as they grew older.

“I’m looking for a shift. I’m hoping to spend more time with our kids. I’m hoping for some additional funds. It’s not right. “We, too, are human beings,” Fanning stated.