Hundreds of foster homes and small facilities for unaccompanied minors are underutilized.

According to the Associated Press, hundreds of transitional foster care homes and small group facilities intended for the numerous unaccompanied youngsters who cross the border are going underutilized.

Four providers told the Associated Press that they have licensed foster families waiting to take on children, while two others claimed that approximately a third of available beds were not filled in the previous month.

More people are interested in fostering a child as more Americans become immunized and other coronavirus-related limitations are eased. The government has been encouraged to place more children in foster homes as soon as possible.

“We should not accept large-scale, institutional care for children today for children seeking shelter within our borders,” said Chris Palusky, executive director of Bethany Christian Services, which places migrant children in foster homes. “Families are where children belong.”

Chris Umphlett and his family went out of their way to make a 12-year-old Honduran girl feel at ease in their Michigan home, despite the fact that she barely spoke when she came after crossing the Mexican border alone.

The couple and their four young children, who live in East Lansing, encouraged her to go for walks and bike rides with them, as well as watch Disney movies with Spanish subtitles. A home-cooked Honduran supper of pork and red beans, as well as tres leches cake, was prepared by a Honduran woman from their church, which brought a smile.

“I assume her first impression of the United States was probably not very warm, and it was certainly confusing,” said Umphlett, 37, a software developer. “We tried to make it better for her.”

As a record number of children escaped violence in Central America and crossed the Mexican border alone this spring, the Biden administration immediately constructed large-scale emergency shelters on military bases, convention centers, and fairgrounds.

This 12-year-old was one of the fortunate ones, being put with an American family while US officials located and vetted her mother in Texas.

Transitional foster homes, where families are approved to care for migrant children, are usually regarded as the best choice for children in U.S. custody, particularly for traumatized youth.