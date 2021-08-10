Hundreds of drug experts have panned a video of a sheriff’s deputy who was exposed to fentanyl.

Hundreds of drug specialists have panned a public safety film that claimed a sheriff’s officer had a near-fatal reaction to fentanyl.

An online petition was established by Ryan Marino, a toxicology expert and assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and Lucas Hill, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s College of Pharmacy. Over 300 drug specialists, including health professionals, signed it, according to Marino and Hill.

The petition encouraged news companies to correct an erroneous account from the San Diego sheriff’s office as well as harmful falsehoods, according to the petition.

The petition states, “This is hazardous misinformation that can affect both persons who use opioids and members of the law enforcement community.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

After critics questioned the deputy’s harsh reaction, the sheriff’s department claimed Monday that the video featured authentic footage.

According to a police news release, the video depicts “an actual occurrence involving our deputy as he processed a white powdery material that tested positive for Fentanyl.” Within a week, the unedited body-worn camera footage will be revealed.

According to an incident report given by authorities, the deputy was 6 inches away from the powder on July 3 while processing drugs at an arrest.

After the sheriff’s department published the dramatic four-minute video on Thursday, health professionals throughout the country questioned the deputy’s extreme reaction and accused Sheriff Bill Gore of stoking public confusion. The department has yet to respond to the Associated Press’ request for comment.

The outcry has surprised Gore, he told The San Diego Union-Tribune. He is not a doctor, but he believes the deputy overdosed, and he was under the notion that exposure may lead to an overdose.

“This isn’t a joke. Corporal Scott Crane tells trainee deputy David Faiivae, “It’s super-dangerous,” in the video before Faiivae collapses.

After being shown on the ground, Faiivae is given naloxone nasal spray. Despite desperate efforts to resuscitate him, Crane promises the trainee that he will not let him die.

Later, the deputy describes what happened. He couldn’t breathe and gasped for air before passing out.

On the video, Crane states, “It’s an invisible murderer.” “He’d do it. This is a condensed version of the information.