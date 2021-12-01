Hundreds of doctors and medical professionals have petitioned the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade.

More than 250 doctors and medical professionals from throughout the country have signed a petition urging the Supreme Court to uphold the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and for legislators to protect abortion access and providers.

They claimed abortions “are a crucial feature of medical care” in an open letter prepared by the Committee to Protect Health Care.

It comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear historic arguments on Wednesday in a case that might spell the end of abortion rights in the United States since the landmark 1973 ruling that established a nationwide right to terminate a pregnancy.

Mississippi is asking the court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to preserve a law prohibiting abortions beyond 15 weeks. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Patients needed abortions for a number of reasons, according to the open letter, and “as physicians who have a duty to care for our patients, we must preserve the pregnant person’s immediate or long-term health and well-being.”

“Restrictive abortion laws, such as the Texas and Mississippi laws currently before the United States Supreme Court, essentially bar individuals from a medical procedure that may be required for their health, safety, and general well-being,” it said.

A month ago, the Supreme Court heard arguments about a stringent Texas legislation that circumvented Roe, as well as the 1992 verdict in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe and prohibited abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy.

The letter went on to say: “These laws make it illegal for doctors and health professionals to assist patients who seek our advice, regardless of why they want an abortion, whether it’s because of a pregnancy complication, a health or mental health condition, or simply because they don’t want to be pregnant right now.

“Like any other medical decision, this one must be kept private between our doctors and our patients.”

The letter warns that forcing persons with chronic illnesses, who have suffered a miscarriage, or who have been diagnosed with a significant medical condition to carry a pregnancy to term against their will could result in death.

Restrictive abortion legislation, according to the letter, would disproportionately affect Black, Latino/Hispanic, and Indigenous peoples "Higher for those who already face major health inequities and profound health disparities.