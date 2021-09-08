Hundreds of cases of the Mu COVID variant have been detected in Florida.

Although the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida is now starting to decline, hundreds of cases of the Mu variation have been discovered, which is more transmissible and probably more vaccine resistant than other strains.

Florida is recovering from the pandemic’s worst wave, which saw as many as 27,779 new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. It recorded 10,162 new instances on September 6th. According to statistics from the Outbreak.info website, the Mu variation is present in 305 of the current cases.

However, the Delta variation remains the most common strain, with Mu accounting for only 0.2 percent of all cases in the United States.

“I am extremely concerned about Mu,” said Dr. Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida. It’s likely now in over 40 nations, with examples of this variation popping up all throughout the United States, and it has mutations that suggest it might effectively battle what human immune systems throw at it.”

“If the variant is capable of significantly diminishing the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing the likelihood of serious illness…well, it’s one of those situations we’ve been concerned about.”

He believes that if the world does not reach “meaningful vaccine coverage,” variations like Mu will develop.

“This is the battle: we’re doing everything we can to eradicate the virus’s harmful effects, but it’s fighting back, mostly through mutations that can let it spread faster, cause more severe illness, and/or avoid our defenses.”

According to Salemi, there’s still a lot to learn about Mu and its capabilities.

“With Delta accounting for 99 percent of all [U.S.] cases, we must continue to focus on efforts to battle the current wave, which has been the most lethal wave of the pandemic in my home state of Florida, despite recent declines (in cases, hospitalizations).”

He believes that variants like Mu highlight the need of getting individuals vaccinated in order to reduce the risk of new, more resistant versions arising and causing havoc.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have three categories of COVID variations. This is a condensed version of the information.