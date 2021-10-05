Hundreds of California health-care workers have gone on strike due to a lack of staffing.

Hundreds of California health-care employees went on strike Monday, partially in response to staffing shortages that began before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the union representing them.

According to Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, more than 350 health care workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, a city in California’s eastern Bay Area region, were scheduled to participate in the strike (SEIU-UHW). Within the state’s health-care business, the union represents over 100,000 workers, patients, and consumers.

According to SEIU-UHW, the strike began Monday morning and is anticipated to remain through Friday.

In a news release, the union noted that “employees at Sutter Delta Medical Center allege conditions are grave for caregivers and patients within their hospital as management ignores concerns about understaffing and working conditions.” “Workers are concerned about patient and staff safety, and they claim their employer has pushed them to their limits.”

One of the medical center’s emergency room technicians stated staff employees were “drowning” and “wearing too many hats” in a press statement announcing the impending walkout.

“We won’t be able to provide proper care. We have the impression that management is dismissing our concerns and leaving us to our own devices,” the technician explained.

Workers have claimed that there were staffing shortages at Sutter Delta Medical Center prior to the pandemic, which has exacerbated the original shortfalls, according to the union.

“Frontline caregivers believe COVID aggravated an already stretched infrastructure, and their employer’s response to the pandemic has merely compounded the previous crisis,” according to the union.

KRON-TV and KNTV, both situated in the Bay Area, broadcast video of several strike members holding signs in front of the medical center before daybreak on Monday morning. According to a photo shared on social media by SEIU-UHW, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was also in attendance.

Thorpe told KPIX-TV in San Francisco that he was concerned about the strike.

“All I care about is that this hospital serves the inhabitants of Antioch, particularly the most vulnerable in our community,” Thorpe added. So any deadlock that leads to a strike, or problems between management and employees, concerns me because this is a vital lifeline for our community.”

Sutter said in a statement to This website on Monday afternoon. This is a condensed version of the information.