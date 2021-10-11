Hundreds of bleeding control kits are being installed in Chicago in response to rising violence.

In 269 buildings throughout Chicago, 426 wall-mounted “bleeding control kits” have been placed. The kits are part of Chicago’s new “Safe Chicago” initiative, which aims to minimize violence.

Each kit contains gauze, gloves, tourniquets, shears, and an instruction manual that may be used to treat up to eight victims before first responders arrive. The Office of Emergency Management in Chicago expects that this would “bridge the gap between the initial life-threatening injury and EMS arrival.” The kits are part of OEMC’s “Safe Chicago” program, which is a collaboration between OEMC, the Chicago Fire Department, the Chicago Police Department, and Assets and Information Services (AIS).

“As part of our preparations to safeguard everyone we love in the event of a disaster, OEMC is launching the Safe Chicago public safety initiative, which will see life-saving kits installed in City of Chicago premises,” OEMC officials said. “To be available when active shooter scenarios, workplace accidents, and other emergency situations requiring quick medical assistance happen before first responders reach.” These kits, according to OEMC, will aid in “life-threatening bleeding emergencies” caused by “falls, penetrating injuries, gunshot wounds, and more.” The kits have been placed in public libraries, city hall, medical clinics, senior centers, and other city-owned or leased institutions throughout the city.

This idea, according to OEMC Executive Director Rich Giudice, simply provides another “layer of security and safety” to Chicago.

According to police records, September was the deadliest month in the city since the early 1990s. In September, 89 homicides were reported in Chicago, bringing the total for 2021 to 2,726 shootings and 616 homicides.

Overall crime in Chicago is down, according to the Chicago Police Department, although violent crime is up around 4% compared to the first nine months of 2020. According to WTTW, 109 people were killed in September, making it the city’s bloodiest month since 1992.

“We are in a different epoch. And we’re doing everything we can to adapt to our surroundings “Guidice explained.

According to NBC5, each kit cost around $500 and was obtained through a federal Urban Areas Security Initiative grant. According to OEMC, more bleeding control kits would be installed in various transportation stations. This is a condensed version of the information.