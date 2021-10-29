Hundreds of animals were rescued from a rat-infested shelter in a rescue mission.

After an Arkansas shelter was shut down and its director was charged with 285 counts of animal cruelty for keeping cats and dogs in deplorable circumstances, animal rescue organizations throughout the country are assisting in the placement of more than 300 animals.

Last week, the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena-West Helena was closed when police uncovered how the shelter was caring for animals. Officers discovered rats infesting the premises, animals in filthy cages, and others wandering loose around rubbish, living in the odor of urine. Director Reta Merritt Roberts was detained and charged.

The city’s water department had been trying to collect a debt of almost $29,000 when police were called to the scene. Following their discovery of the shelter’s situation, they received complaints from volunteers alleging mistreatment and claimed physical abuse of animals, prompting the issuance of a search warrant.

The volunteers told police that dogs that had been transported elsewhere had been found to have heartworms and parvovirus, according to the papers.

Animal Rescue Corps and the BISSELL Pet Foundation are coordinating “Operation Shutdown.”

"A sanctuary that was previously a champion for animal welfare, fighting hard against brutality and terrible treatment of animals.