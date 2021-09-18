Hundreds of Afghan English teachers are fleeing the Taliban and saying, “We will die.”

In the aftermath of the Taliban’s rapid takeover last month, dozens of English teachers and their families in Afghanistan fear for their safety and seek to flee the country, but they are stranded without resources or proper help to do so.

In mid-August, the Taliban reclaimed near-total control of Afghanistan, forcing approximately 122,000 Americans, green card holders, US friends, and Afghans who collaborated with America and its allies during the two-decade-long Afghanistan War to flee the country. However, many Afghans, as well as some Americans, were unable to flee before US forces withdrew completely.

Some Afghan English teachers were striving to fulfill the Priority 2 (P-2) under the United States Refugee Admissions Program through the State Department before to the troop pullout, according to numerous U.S. academics who spoke to This website. However, with the US out of the country, they are unable to complete the process or depart Afghanistan due to a lack of funding.

“These teachers were the public faces of their language centers, and now they are being harassed and threatened, or at the very least fired and told they don’t have a job. Several people have received death threats, some on official Taliban letterhead, according to Laura Holland, a senior instructor at the University of Oregon’s American English Institute.

Holland met many of the Afghan English teachers during a summer program in which she met them and taught them English as a second language (ESL) teaching methods via virtual lessons. She and other academics in the United States maintain a secure channel of communication with the group of more than 50 Afghan teachers, through which the instructors voice their daily fears and concerns about their uncertain futures.

“The ESL teachers are well-known targets in their communities, with well-established ties to the United States. Many of them have received death threats, and many of their Language Centers have been vandalized, and they have been told they are no longer allowed to work,” says Kara Lawrence, a PhD student in the Department of Public Administration at North Carolina State University’s School of Public and International Affairs. This is a condensed version of the information.