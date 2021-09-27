Hundreds more seek vaccine exemptions after a Washington State Trooper dies of COVID-19.

Hundreds of Washington state troopers are fighting a state-imposed COVID-19 vaccination mandate by filing religious exemptions and suing the governor, despite the fact that one of their colleagues died from the sickness over the weekend and several others are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

The enormous demonstration has caused a potential problem for the state’s top law enforcement agency in the northwest. It has the potential to decimate a substantial percentage of the trooper ranks, which are already under threat from the sickness.

The case of Detective Eric Gunderson is a bleak illustration.

Gunderson, a 38-year-old married father of two, was a nearly 16-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol before succumbing to COVID-19 on Sunday. He is suspected of contracting the illness while on duty, making him the WSP’s 32nd trooper to die in the line of duty in its century-long existence.

WSP Communications Director Chris Loftis told This website, “First, let me emphasize how very grieved we are to lose a person like Eric Gunderson.” “He was well-known and respected in the community. He was a father, a friend, and a coworker, and he was in his prime. COVID is indiscriminate in its application. It takes the weak and the strong, the old and the young. And each life lost is a loss for all of us.”

Gunderson’s vaccination status, though, is a “private medical concern,” according to Loftis.

However, the trooper’s death from COVID-19 hasn’t stopped another big issue: a deliberate campaign to avoid Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate, which is gaining traction in the state force.

Personnel must be fully vaccinated by October 18, which means the double-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccine date has gone, and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine deadline is October 5, next Tuesday.

The WSP had received 373 requests for religious exemptions from having to get the vaccine as of last Monday. The vast majority of the requests have been authorized, with 215 requests from commissioned officers and 69 requests from civil service employees among the WSP’s about 2,300 employees, which are roughly split between commissioned and civil service members.

