How Trump’s 2024 re-election support compares to the challenges posed by DeSantis, Pence, and Haley.

Former President Donald Trump has emerged as a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, despite having made no formal or informal promise to run again.

Trump has repeatedly intimated that he will run for office in 2024, claiming that only a doctor’s advice against another campaign will keep him from doing so. Despite being booted out of office and barred from social media, Trump has a strong grip on the Republican Party, so if he runs, he’ll likely have little to no competition from other 2024 candidates.

According to a September Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, 58 percent of GOP voters would vote for Trump. Trump also won a Hill-Harris poll in July, an Echelon Insight poll in August, and two straw polls at the Conservative Political Action Conference in September (CPAC).

In the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, there is no obvious second place, and surveys suggest that if Trump does not run, there will be a strong fight to represent Republicans in the 2024 presidential election.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was ranked second in the Harvard poll, with 13% support. With 9% of the vote, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished in third, followed by Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador, who came in third with 3%.

The majority of those polled in the Echelon Insight poll said they would “certainly” or “probably” vote for Trump in the Republican primary, even though the poll didn’t allow voters to select between Trump and other possible presidential candidates. However, if he did not run, 22% of those polled, or a majority, chose DeSantis as their favorite candidate. Pence won 15% of the vote, the second highest of any contender, while Haley received 6%, after former President Donald Trump Jr. and Senator Ted Cruz.

DeSantis was also the second-most popular candidate among those polled in two CPAC straw polls—one in February and the other in July—behind Trump. Pence had 1% support at first, but that sank to 0% in July, according to the same poll that showed Haley had 1% support.

After the Capitol brawl, Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president for four years, found himself on the receiving end of the former president’s supporters’ wrath. Trump had been pleading for it. This is a condensed version of the information.