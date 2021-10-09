How to Watch Trump’s Iowa Rally Live Stream: How to Watch the Former President’s Rally in Des Moines.

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Iowa for a rally today, despite polling data showing he has more popularity among Iowa voters than Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump scored a 53 percent popularity rating in a recent poll conducted in Iowa, the highest approval rating the previous president has ever received in the state. While Trump’s approval rating is rising, Biden’s approval rating in Iowa is falling, with his approval rating slipping below Trump’s lowest showing in the Des Moines Register and Mediacom poll.

Trump is returning to Iowa for a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, nearly a year after his previous appearance in the state at the Des Moines International Airport. He’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), and Newsmax will broadcast coverage until 10:30 p.m. ET.

On the Newsmax channel, as well as on the Newsmax TV website, viewers may see Trump’s statements on television.

The rally’s main attraction is Trump, but he won’t be the only figure speaking on Saturday. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Representatives Marianette Miller-Meeks and Ashely Hinson, and Senator Chuck Grassley are expected to speak with the former president. The Iowa event will also feature Governor Kim Reynolds, former Attorney General Matt Whitaker, and Jeff Kaufmann, the head of the Republican Party of Iowa.

Tickets were free to the public, as they have always been at Trump rallies, but participants had to register ahead of time. The rally’s organizers told We Are Iowa that tens of thousands of people are expected to attend. People were camped out on Thursday night, according to We Are Iowa. Doors don’t open until 2 p.m. local time.

According to the Des Moines Register, Trump’s approval rating in Iowa is eight points better than it was in March. In the poll, he was judged to be more popular than Grassley, who has served as Iowa’s senator for four decades.

“I never expected Donald Trump to be 10 points more popular among Iowa Republicans than the legendary Chuck Grassley,” pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., told the Des Moines Register.

The approval rating of Biden in the. This is a condensed version of the information.