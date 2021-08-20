How to Watch Today’s Biden Speech: Time and Live Stream for the President’s Address to the Afghan People.

On Friday, President Joe Biden will deliver a second address to the nation about the situation in Afghanistan, with a focus on Americans who have yet to be evacuated.

In the midst of tumultuous scenes at the Kabul airport and the Taliban’s quick control of the country, Biden received a lot of flak for his exit strategy. The fact that American troops left before evacuating Afghan friends and failed to ensure the safe departure of American civilians is a major criticism raised by critics of the policy.

At 1 p.m. ET, President Obama will address the country from the White House’s East Room. His remarks will be streamed live on C-Span and the White House’s YouTube site.

Given the topic’s importance and Biden’s lack of public views on the subject, news networks are expected to pause their coverage to air Biden’s remarks.

Biden is anticipated to make remarks about the evacuation of American citizens and their families, special immigrant visa holders and their families, and Afghans who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule.

According to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, some 7,000 individuals have been evacuated from Kabul since Saturday. Kirby, on the other hand, stated on Thursday that he doesn’t know how many Americans are still in Afghanistan because they aren’t required to record their presence in a foreign nation.

“The president has promised that we will get every American out of Afghanistan who wants to go. And we’re working to get as many of our allies out as possible, including those that aided us, stood by us, and assisted our soldiers and women,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told CNN on Friday morning.

Along with dealing with crowds of individuals waiting to board an aircraft out of the nation, personnel in charge of the evacuation mission must find out how to transport them to the airport. Because Taliban checkpoints have been put up, the American embassy in Afghanistan has cautioned Americans that they would not be able to get to the airport safely. As a result, the US relies heavily on a deal with the Taliban that allows Americans to safely go to the airport.

