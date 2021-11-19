How to Watch the President’s Thanksgiving Remarks on Biden’s Turkey Pardon Live Stream

Peanut Butter and Jelly, two turkeys, will be pardoned by President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Although the first reported turkey pardon occurred in 1963 under President John F. Kennedy, the presidential turkey pardon is an annual ritual that dates back to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. President Ronald Reagan established the custom of sending turkeys to a farm rather than to a meal, and Biden will pardon his first fowl on Friday.

According to the White House, the pardon ceremony will take place in the Rose Garden and will allow Biden to reflect on the “time-honored customs of Thanksgiving” while also wishing Americans a safe and healthy holiday.

Americans may watch the turkey pardon live on the White House’s YouTube page starting at 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday, at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C., Peanut Butter and Jelly made their premiere. They were grown near Jasper, Indiana, and each weighs around 40 pounds. They were raised in collaboration with Farbest farms by National Turkey Federation Chairman Pihl Seger and Andrea Welp, a turkey breeder.

“I know the kids have had a lot of fun raising the birds,” Welp said on Thursday, referring to her children. “Especially dancing to loud music to try to get them used to all of the media attention for their big day.”

Representative Larry Bucshon, whose district surrounds the farm, said he’s constantly “awed” by the farm’s vast network, which provides “excellent food to millions of people around the world.”

Biden will technically only pardon one of the turkeys because the other is an alternative. Fortunately for them, they will both be granted a respite and will be able to live at Purdue University once they depart Washington, D.C.

Presidents have traditionally used the turkey pardon as a humorous ceremony and an opportunity to make fun of themselves. Trump confessed that he rejected a number of former President Barack Obama’s executive directives during his first turkey pardon in 2017, but said his counsel assured him that the pardons Obama issued for Tater and Tot a year previously could not be withdrawn.

"We're not going to revoke them," Trump stated emphatically. "You may rest easily, Tater and Tot."