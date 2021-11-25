How to Watch the Native American Thanksgiving ‘National Day of Mourning’

Several Native American tribes are expected to assemble in Plymouth, Massachusetts, for the annual Thanksgiving celebration, known as the National Day of Mourning.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Indigenous people and allies assemble on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth to highlight the fact that many Native Americans do not celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims and other European settlers on November 4th.

Kisha James, a member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag and Oglala Lakota tribes, told the Associated Press, “We want to educate people so they understand the stories we all taught in school about the first Thanksgiving are nothing but lies.”

“Since the Pilgrims arrived, the Wampanoag and other indigenous peoples have not lived happily ever after.”

“Thanksgiving is a day of grief for us because we remember the millions of our forefathers who were slain by unwelcome European immigrants like the Pilgrims.” ‘No Thanks, No Giving,’ we and many Indigenous peoples across the country say today.” Since 1970, the United American Indians of New England have held a National Day of Mourning every year.

At 12 p.m. Eastern Time, the event will begin at Cole’s Hill, right above Plymouth Rock, near the waterfront region where the Pilgrims are claimed to have first arrived on the shores.

The event will also be streamed live on YouTube, beginning at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The National Day of Mourning will be held to “shatter the false image of the Pilgrims” as well as the “unjust system based on racism, settler colonialism, misogyny, homophobia, and profit-driven destruction of the Earth” that they brought into the country, according to the organizers.

To commemorate the anniversary, a number of Indigenous people will give talks about “history and the struggles that are taking place throughout the Americas.”

Following the rally at Cole’s Hill, a march will take place through Plymouth’s historic area.

The event states, “Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the slaughter of millions of Native peoples, the plunder of Native lands, and the erasing of Native customs.” This is a condensed version of the information.