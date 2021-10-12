How to Watch the Coroner’s Press Conference with Gabby Petito

The autopsy results for Gabby Petito, 22, are anticipated to be released at a news conference in Teton County, Wyoming on Tuesday.

The news conference will be live-streamed on Zoom starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, according to a statement from the coroner’s office, but it will be limited to members of the media. NewsNationNow, as well as several other local news agencies, such as WPBF-25 in Florida and WESH-2 News, are anticipated to live-stream the press conference on their websites.

Petito’s parents first reported her missing more than a month ago, and the news conference is slated for Tuesday. On September 19, she was discovered dead near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, confirmed the body was Petito’s on September 21 and declared her death a homicide. During the press conference, the entire results of the autopsy, including the cause and time of death, are likely to be published.

Petito vanished while on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during which the couple shared most of their journey on social media.

Petito’s parents reported her missing 10 days before Laundrie came home to North Port, Florida in the white 2012 Ford Transit van in which the pair had been traveling.

Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing a few days later, saying they thought he gone for a hike in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Laundrie’s parents initially informed authorities that he was last seen on September 14, but later amended their account to say that he was last seen on September 13.

“Following more conversation with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang’s presence at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe Brian left to hike in the preserve on Monday, Sept. 13,” Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino previously stated.

Laundrie has been missing for almost a month, and authorities are still searching the Carlton Reserve.

A federal arrest warrant for Laundrie was issued by the United States District Court in Wyoming, but it did not accuse him of murdering Petito. Instead, the warrant accused him of bank card fraud.

“We’re working with the FBI and our allies all throughout the country.” This is a condensed version of the information.