How to Watch Simone Biles in the Women’s Gymnastics Balance Beam Final in Tokyo 2020

Following her withdrawal from numerous other events to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles will compete in the women’s gymnastics balancing beam final on Tuesday.

“We are so pleased to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow—Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!!” USA Gymnastics tweeted on Monday. I can’t wait to see both of you!”

How to Watch the Women’s Balance Beam Final in Tokyo 2020

NBCUniversal controls the media rights to every Olympic Games in the United States until 2032 on all platforms.

From 4:50 a.m. ET on August 3, viewers can watch live coverage of the women’s balance beam final on the NBC Olympics website and on the NBC Sports app. According to the NBC Olympics website, the event will be rebroadcast in primetime on NBC.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has been broadcasting live coverage of important Olympic events every morning, including women’s gymnastics, for the balance beam final.

“Watch Simone Biles and Team USA participate in every single event, live from Tokyo, with expert commentary,” Peacock said in a statement released in late June.

“With the exception of USA Men’s Basketball live coverage, which will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers,” the statement read, “all of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free.”

According to NBCUniversal, Peacock is presently accessible on the following platforms:

Platforms and gadgets from Google (including Android and Android TV devices) Apple Roku devices (including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) Chromecast and Chromecast devices with built-in Chromecast Xbox One is a line of gaming consoles by Microsoft (including Xbox One S and Xbox One X) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro are Sony’s latest consoles. Smart TVs from Samsung SmartCastTM TVs from VIZIO Smart TVs from LG

“Eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, get Peacock Premium included with their package at no additional cost,” according to NBCUniversal.

Simone Biles Makes a Remarkable Comeback

Following her sudden retirement from the women’s gymnastics team final last week, Biles’ dramatic return to the Tokyo 2020 Games has been announced.

She also withdrew from the individual all-around final last week before withdrawing from the vault and uneven bars finals on Sunday after discussing her experience with the twisties, a severe condition that affects gymnasts’ spatial awareness. This is a condensed version of the information.