How to Watch Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will speak about his economic agenda at the White House.

After weeks of negotiations with congressional Democrats on his “Build Back Better” domestic plan to improve the social safety net and battle climate change, he will make his speech.

Biden’s speech will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time in the East Room of the White House. The speech will be broadcast live on C-SPAN and the White House’s YouTube channel.

Before heading for Europe on Thursday, the White House disclosed details of the $1.75 trillion spending program Biden will sell to his party. The proposal is a much reduced version of the $3.5 trillion plan that was first suggested.

The new proposal would provide universal, free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the country, an estimated total of more than six million children, according to the administration. Child care costs would be limited to no more than 7% of a family’s income for those earning up to 250 percent of the state median income under the law.

The package also includes an expanded version of Biden’s Child Tax Credit. The American Rescue Plan increased the payout from $2,000 to $3,600, and it would be continued for another year.

A provision in the healthcare bill would allow Medicare to cover the cost of hearing care. Progressives fought for the program’s expansion to include hearing, dental, and vision care.

In addition, Biden’s plan contains $555 billion to address the climate issue, including greater tax credits for clean energy transitions and investments to combat extreme weather occurrences.

The White House stated, “The Build Back Better Act will create millions of good-paying jobs, enable more Americans to join and stay in the labor force, stimulate long-term growth, decrease price pressures, and put the United States on track to reach its clean energy aspirations.”

Biden has proposed a 15% minimum tax on large firms and a new “surtax” on multi-millionaires and billionaires to pay for the trillion-dollar program.

Democrats want to approve the massive spending bill through reconciliation, a parliamentary mechanism that allows them to avoid the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster and the requirement of 10 Republican votes.

