How to Watch and Live Stream the FBI’s Brian Laundrie Disappearance Update.

On Wednesday, the FBI is set to provide new details in the search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and killing of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

On Wednesday, law officers expanded their search after some of Laundrie’s items were discovered in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, prompting the medical examiner to rush to the area. Near where the artifacts were discovered, an area that was previously underwater, there were reports of suspected partial human remains. The FBI did not confirm anything other than Laundrie’s belongings were located prior to the news conference.

At 4:30 p.m., the FBI is anticipated to offer an update on the case. WFLA anchor JB Biunno verified that the news conference would be live-streamed, and NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin confirmed that his station would as well.

“I’m a fresh start. I find it difficult to believe it will not be what we expect “According to Walt Buteau, a WFLA investigative reporter. “I have a feeling it’ll be exactly what we think it is, and it’ll be two or three words long with no questions, and we’ll find out who they think this is.” Laundrie and Petito had been on a cross-country road trip when he returned to North Port, Florida, without his fiancee in early September. Petito’s family had been reaching out to her fiance and his family for information about Petito after not hearing from her for days, but said they had received no response.

The Laundrie family was chastised for not cooperating with authorities while they sought for Petito, and days after her family reported her missing, Laundrie’s parents informed police that their son was also gone. Their kid was leaving his home in Florida to go on a camping trip to the Carlton Reserve the last time they saw him.

His disappearance spurred a massive quest for the man, who is wanted for using a debit card and a personal identification number to gain access to accounts he wasn’t permitted to access. Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Laundrie’s parents, traveled to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which connects to the Carlton Reserve, on Wednesday to look for their son. This is a condensed version of the information.