How to Watch and Live Stream Joe Biden’s Speech Following the Kabul Airport Attack

President Joe Biden is scheduled to talk on the terror attack in Afghanistan that killed at least a dozen American service members on Thursday evening.

At 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Biden will offer remarks in the East Room. On the White House’s Youtube page, the speech will be webcast live.

Following Biden’s remarks at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time, press secretary Jen Psaki will update reporters.

Two explosions occurred near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, where US and ally forces are attempting to evacuate as many civilians as possible in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The Pentagon’s senior spokesman, John Kirby, said the explosion occurred at the airport’s Abbey Gate and was the “result of a complicated attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties.”

On Twitter, Kirby added, “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

After two suicide bombers detonated explosives, the Pentagon stated that 12 American military men were killed and 15 were injured. At a press conference, US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters that a number of Afghan civilians were also killed, but he couldn’t give a precise figure.

According to the US Embassy in Kabul, the explosion was “big” and there were indications of shooting. The embassy encouraged American citizens to avoid going to the airport and to leave “immediately” if they were at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate.

On Wednesday, the embassy issued a caution to avoid the airport, citing unspecified security threats. Government officials in the United Kingdom and Australia issued similar warnings to their citizens in Afghanistan.

The State Department stated on Thursday that it is in contact with the about 1,000 Americans who were involved in the incident.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday evening that up to 1,500 Americans in Afghanistan may still be looking to depart. Since August 14, at least 4,500 Americans have been removed from the nation, according to Blinken.

Since the start of the evacuation mission on August 14, more than 82,000 individuals have been flown out of Afghanistan, according to the secretary.

“Over the last 24 hours, we’ve spoken with around 500 more Americans and given them explicit instructions on how to help. This is a condensed version of the information.