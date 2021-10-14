How to Keep Your Clothes Smelling Fresh and Avoid Limescale in Your Washing Machine

It may seem paradoxical, but cleaning your washing machine is one of the finest ways to ensure that your clothing are clean. Limescale is only one of the many reasons why a washing machine has to be cleaned.

Hard water, defined as water with a particular quantity of dissolved calcium and magnesium, can create limescale build-up in appliances, including your washing machine, according to the US Geological Survey.

As a result, your machine may be damaged, preventing it from performing efficiently, which will have an unfavorable effect on your garments.

According to Ecopure, hard water affects 85 percent of Americans, implying that it is a problem that most individuals will confront at some point.

There are numerous more reasons why a washer should be cleaned, including detergent build-up or simply the accumulation of dirt and grime over time.

According to Angi’s home care specialist Bailey Carson, 25% of our washers also contain feces from our clothes, which is just one reason why washing your machine is so important.

Experts were consulted by Washington Newsday on why we need to clean our washing machines and the best ways to do it using professional solutions and even common household objects.

Is It Necessary To Clean My Washing Machine?

Yes, to put it succinctly. To avoid your clothing smelling musty and unpleasant when they come out of the wash, everyone should clean their washing machine at some point.

A carefully made washing machine tablet is one way to accomplish this. Another thing to keep in mind is that various sections of the washing machine may require cleaning.

Whirlpool Laundry brand manager Shawn Ashby recommends cleaning the inside of the machine with a tablet before washing the detergent dispensers, cleaning in and around the door where filth and mildew can collect, and washing the outside of the machine with a light soap.

To keep your washing machine clean, Ashby recommends repeating the cleaning process every month or so to keep your garments fresh after they’ve been washed.

“Typically, front-load washing machines are more likely to accumulate unpleasant scents,” said Ron Shimek, owner of Neighborly firm Mr. Appliance. Many people believe that washing machines should not have. This is a condensed version of the information.