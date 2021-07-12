How to Introduce Your Pets to Dogs and Cats Living Together

Dogs and cats are polar opposites, with dogs appearing to be more gregarious and cats appearing to be reserved and uninterested. Experts believe that if certain precautions are taken, cats and dogs can get along.

Not only should you think about your own pet’s personality, but you should also think about how you introduce other animals into the household.

This is especially true when animals of various species live together, such as dogs and cats.

Is it Possible for Cats and Dogs to Get Along?

According to a study published in 2020, there is no innate reason for a cat and dog to not get along.

The Italian study asked owners about their dogs and cats living together and discovered that, while they often play and spend time together, they have distinct personalities, such as sociability levels.

The American Medical Center of Mid-medical America’s director, Dr. Travis Arndt, concurred, telling This website: “There is no inherent reason to believe that dogs and cats are enemies.

“There are, however, significant behavioral differences between dogs and cats that might lead to mistrust and conflict.

“For starters, dogs are gregarious animals who want to meet and greet everyone who enters their “territory.”

“Cats, on the other hand, are independent creatures who prefer to live alone.”

Cats and dogs in the study had to learn to interpret each other’s body language for social signs, such as how a cat’s lifted tail invites sociability while the same from a dog causes the cat to become hostile.

Do Some Dog Breeds Get Along Better With Cats?

Personality and socialization, not breed, were the most critical factors in cats and dogs getting along, according to Arndt.

He stated, ” “When it comes to determining whether different species can coexist, individual pet personality, quality of training, and socialization are more important than breed.

“Dogs and cats with easygoing, laid-back personalities that have been properly socialized with other animals and people, especially dogs who have mastered basic obedience training, are simpler to introduce to other animals.

“Dogs who have been effectively socialized and trained are usually aware that not every animal or person they encounter wants to be friends. This is a condensed version of the information.