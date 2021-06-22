How to Get the Best Deals and Top Picks on Prime Day 1

Prime Day 2021 is a two-day shopping event on Amazon.com where prices are cut. Even better savings, like as vouchers and delivery reductions, are available to Prime users.

How to Find the Best Amazon Deal

From software plug-ins to useful hacks, there are some ingenious techniques to help customers get the most out of the Prime Day deals.

Plug-in for Amazon Assistant

The Amazon Assistant plug-in, which lets you compare products and prices, is available in most browsers.

Furthermore, if you’re shopping for specific things, it will notify you when offers become available, increasing your chances of getting the item you want at the best price.

It will create browser shortcuts so you can see Amazon items as soon as they become available. Amazon can trace your browsing habits thanks to the assistant.

Add your name to the waiting list.

There are Lightning Deal items on the Amazon website and app that frequently sell out.

If no purchases are made within 15 minutes, items are removed from a person’s cart, which implies that individuals who join the queue will be notified if an item becomes available again.

You will be informed of your position in line and when it is your turn to make a purchase.

Install the Amazon app.

On the Amazon app, you can get a sneak peek of deals that are due to come up, and shoppers can even get notifications of Lightning Deals before they are active so they can join the waitlist straight away.

As well as jumping on deals as they arise, shoppers can also create a watchlist for deals, meaning they are notified when new deals pop up for items they like.

Price compare

Other than Amazon, many other brands have launched competing sales to coincide with Prime Day.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among these, with the latter trying to rival Amazon’s tech deals.

Roku Express is on sale at Best Buy for $29.99, while Office Depot is selling an Acer Chromebook at 25 percent off, at just $169.99.

To find this, a variety of price comparison apps are available to download as Chrome extensions, as well as going about it the old-fashioned way and searching through the different websites.

The Best Deals on Prime Day Get $20 Off with $40. This is a brief summary.