How to Enter the California Vaccine Lottery for a Chance to Win $1.5 Million

Following Ohio’s announcement that a 22-year-old had won the state’s $1 million vaccine lottery jackpot, California became the fourth state to implement a vaccination lottery scheme on Thursday.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) announced that the “Vax for the Win” scheme would feature $116.5 million in incentives, with the majority of the prize pool consisting of $100 million in $50 prepaid or supermarket cards.

The remaining $16.5 million in the fund will be used to provide cash awards to every Californians who have been vaccinated.

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement about the plan. He also stated that his administration would do “all possible” to ensure that Californians are vaccinated by the June 15 reopening deadline.

Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, stated, “Some Californians weren’t ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine on day one, and that’s good.” “This initiative is intended to encourage those who require more assistance to get vaccinated and contribute to keeping California safe.”

According to the most recent data from the California Department of Public Health, more than 17 million residents have been fully vaccinated, with 36.9 million doses of COVID vaccinations utilized in total.

The cash prize draws, which will take place in June, will be open to all California residents aged 12 and up. On June 4 and 11, thirty Californians will be able to win $50,000 cash prizes in so-called “$50,000 Fridays.”

Then, on June 15, ten Californians will each receive $1.5 million, for a total of $15 million in cash awards. If winners want to claim their prizes, they must complete their vaccinations.

Those under the age of 18 will have their prize money placed in a savings account, which they will be able to access at a later date.

How to Register for the Vaccine Lottery in California

You can enter the $1.5 million and $50,000 cash prize drawings on the Vax for the Win website if you have already been vaccinated or have gotten at least one dose and live in California.

To be eligible for the award, you must have completed the entire course of COVID-19 vaccination shots.

If you live in California and were vaccinated on Thursday or plan to be vaccinated on Thursday, you will be eligible for a. This is a condensed version of the information.