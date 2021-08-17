How to Determine Whether or Not a Dog Is Dangerous

A canine behavior specialist has identified the telltale indicators that an animal is dangerous and unsuitable for adoption.

Gia Savocchi, a New York-based animal expert, often posts clips on TikTok about restraint, control, collar grabbing, and aggression tests.

Savocchi is the creator of Thinking Canine, a rescue organization that focuses on animals that are anxious or aggressive.

Her most famous video compares the behavior of two mutts to show how to differentiate a safe dog from a hazardous one. She captioned the video, which can be seen here, “Safe vs. Dangerous Dog.”

“Let’s look at the difference between a dangerous dog and a safe dog, and what testing tells us,” she says as she narrates the video. The purpose of resource guarding tests is to determine whether a dog is likely to cause serious damage in the home.”

Savocchi massages the black pooch’s back with a phony hand on a stick as it is given a dish of food and eats it. The dog growls, and she pulls the limb back, but when she reaches for the bowl, the dog bites her hand.

The on-screen captions go into additional detail about the dog’s background, saying things like “This is a dangerous dog.” If someone tried to steal a tissue from him, he would almost certainly injure himself. He also failed his day-to-day guarding evaluation, despite having access to limitless food 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

It then switches to another dog, Cody, as Savocchi repeats the procedure on him. As she scratches Cody’s back with the fake limb, the lettering on the screen reads, “This is an adoptable dog.”

She continues, “Testing shows us if a dog is likely to badly damage a person in the home.” She then walks up to Cody’s front, waves her hand near the food dish, and pushes Cody’s face away from the food.

“And he allowed it,” she adds, “so he passed pretty easily.”

original sound – thinkingcanineSafe vs. hazardous #dogbehavior #shelterdog #shelterdogtrainer #limatraining

“In real life, people will try to take items from their dog,” Savocchi continues, “so it’s critical that we know if someone tries to take something from a dog.” This is a condensed version of the information.