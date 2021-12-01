How to Decorate Your House and Tree with Christmas Lights

One of the many festive activities that families love over the holidays is putting up a spectacular array of Christmas lights around the house and on the Christmas tree.

If you’re not careful, this cheerful Christmas tradition might turn into a fire hazard.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), holiday trees and lights cause roughly 390 fires in the United States each year, resulting in 21 deaths and $25.2 million in direct property damage, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

“Keep fire prevention in mind when you decorate in the coming weeks,” the NPS advises.

Christmas Lights: How to Hang Them

The National Park Service (NPS) has provided some safeguards and tips for safely hanging holiday lights around the house.

Examine the Holiday Lighting

Check the lights before using them and eliminate any that have shattered lights, severe kinking, frayed cables, or loose sockets. Warm wires should be avoided at all costs.

Electrical Sockets Shouldn’t Be Overloaded

There should be no more than three mini-light strands or 50 screw-in bulbs connected.

Lights Should Be Plugged Into Permanent Sockets

The light wires should be plugged into professional electrician-installed permanent outlets.

Lights can be hung with clips.

Nails should not be used to hang holiday lights.

Use Extension Cords With Caution

Extension cords should not be run under carpets, across doorways, around heaters, across lawns, or in other high-traffic areas. Ensure that the cords are not constricted behind or under any furniture.

…And Metallic TreesElectric lights should never be used on a metallic tree.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Lighting

“Outdoor lights are UL/FM rated for cold and damp situations and tend to burn hotter than inside lights,” the NPS notes. Indoor lights are cool enough to place on the tree, but they aren’t meant to be used outside.

“Many modern strands are made for either,” the NPS says. “However, check the type of strand before using by checking at the tag near the plug.”

Other Fire Hazards to Consider

Other fire safety precautions to be aware of around the house throughout the Christmas season, as recommended by the National Fire Protection Association (NPS).

Candles should never be left unattended. It is recommended that they be burned at least 12 inches away from flammable things.

Before lighting a candle, make sure it’s in a non-flammable, non-tip candle holder.

Keep candles out of the reach of youngsters and dogs.

