How to Clean a Wooden Cutting Board & Is It Safe to Chop Raw Meat on It?

For any novice cook, learning the rules of food hygiene is essential.

Knowing how to clean your wooden chopping boards properly is essential when preparing a quick meal.

Wood, unlike plastic or glass chopping boards, absorbs oils and liquids, so it’s necessary to wash them completely and use them appropriately.

Food hygiene specialists were consulted for advice on how to clean these cutting boards and what foods to chop on them.

Is it Possible to Cut Raw Meat on a Wooden Chopping Board?

According to experts, chopping raw meat on a hardwood cutting board is totally safe, although liquids should be avoided.

When cutting raw meat, liquids or blood may leak from the meat, which can be absorbed into the wood if left to pool for lengthy periods of time.

This may make it difficult to clean effectively in the future, potentially resulting in the spread of hazardous microorganisms.

“When using wooden cutting boards, it is better to prevent excess water or oil that can be absorbed into the wood,” a spokeswoman from the UK Food Standards Agency told This website. This is especially true with blood from raw or cooked meat, which should never be allowed to pool for an extended period of time.

“Wooden cutting boards are just as safe to use as plastic cutting boards, as long as they are carefully washed between uses.”

Jenna Brown, a food hygiene specialist, concurred, adding that color-coding is the most effective technique to prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked items.

It is also critical to ensure that wooden chopping boards are discarded as they get cracked or worn.

“Regardless of the material used for your chopping board, it must be well cleaned between uses and maintained in excellent order (replaced as soon as it is significantly scored or staining/cracking of a board occurs),” she told this website.

“You should color code your boards based on their purpose (red for raw meat, green for ready to eat, etc.) to minimize cross-contamination between foods like raw meat and ready-to-eat foods, which is easy to do when utilizing plastic boards.”

What is the Best Way to Clean a Wooden Cutting Board?

