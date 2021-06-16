How to Celebrate Emancipation Day: Juneteenth Events Near Me

Juneteenth, a portmanteau for June Nineteenth, commemorates the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States and is especially significant for African American communities. Every year, festivities are held all around the country to commemorate the occasion, generally on the following weekend.

After the Senate unanimously passed a bill this year, the day began its route to become an official holiday.

“Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a big step forward in acknowledging the wrongs of the past, but we must continue to work to achieve equal justice and fulfill the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution,” said Senate Leader Charles Schumer.

An overview of the past

Juneteenth commemorates the arrival of federal forces in Galveston, Texas, toward the close of the Civil War in 1865 to assure the emancipation of enslaved people.

Slavery continued in places under Confederate control despite the fact that Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered two months previous and President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

On Juneteenth, when over 2,000 troops arrived in Texas, US General Gordon Granger read General Order 3, which stated: “The people of Texas have been told that, thanks to a proclamation from the United States Executive, all slaves are now free.

“Former owners and slaves are given perfect equality of personal and property rights, and the previously existent link between them is replaced by that between employer and hired labor.

“The freedmen are instructed to stay in their current homes and work for a living.

“They have been informed that they will not be permitted to collect at military posts and will not be encouraged in their laziness there or elsewhere.”

Slavery was finally abolished through the 13th Amendment in December, and there were celebrations from the day of General Granger’s arrival.

According to The Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, this was the start of a long process of gaining independence.

The website claims that the “For the nation as a whole, the post-emancipation period known as Reconstruction was a time of enormous optimism, uncertainty, and struggle.

“Formerly enslaved people strove to reunite families, create schools, run for political office, campaign for radical legislation, and even sue slaveowners for reparations…

“African Americans were motivated and emboldened within a generation after the end of slavery. This is a condensed version of the information.