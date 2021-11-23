‘How to Become a Real Estate Agent in Los Angeles,’ by ‘Selling Sunset.’

Fans of reality television, rejoice. Season 4 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset will premiere next month.

Los Angeles’ opulent houses will be the setting for high-stakes drama between the ladies who sell them.

Big commissions come with big price tags, which may explain Christine Quinn’s incredibly costly clothing.

Considering following in the footsteps of the stars of Selling Sunset and pursuing a career as a realtor in Los Angeles?

This is all you need to know about it.

What Is the Difference Between a Realtor and a Real Estate Agent?

While some people confuse the names, there is a distinction between real estate agents and realtors, and it all comes down to accreditation.

Realtors are real estate agents who belong to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

To work as a realtor, you must have a valid real estate license and follow the code of ethics, which covers a realtor’s responsibility to their clients, the public, and other real estate agents.

How to Become a Los Angeles Real Estate Agent

The prerequisites for obtaining a real estate license vary by state.

To obtain a real estate salesperson license in California, you must be at least 18 years old and meet the required standards.

What are the requirements for becoming a real estate agent in Los Angeles?

You must successfully complete three college-level courses in California.

Real Estate Principles and Real Estate Practice are the first two.

Real Estate Appraisal, Property Management, Real Estate Finance, Real Estate Economics, Legal Aspects of Real Estate, Real Estate Office Administration, General Accounting, Business Law, Escrows, Mortgage Loan Brokering and Lending, Computer Applications in Real Estate, and Common Interest Developments are the 12 options available for the third course.

These courses are a minimum of 45 hours long and are not required for members of the California State Bar.

To pass, you must finish a final exam with a score of at least 70% and have two chances to take it.

Following that, there is a three-hour written test with 150 multiple-choice questions. The pass mark is 70% once more.

You must be sponsored by a real estate broker, such as Jason Oppenheim, to begin your career.

You will receive a once you have passed. This is a condensed version of the information.