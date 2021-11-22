How to Assist Victims of the Waukesha Parade Massacre

Several charities have been formed to assist and offer support to individuals affected by the Waukesha parade crash, which resulted in the deaths of at least five people and the injuries of scores more.

The “Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way have come together to form the ‘United for Waukesha Community Fund,'” according to a tweet from the city of Waukesha on Monday morning.

The message said, “This fund will address the needs of the families devastated by the unfortunate incident at the Christmas Parade.”

A link to the donation fund, which can be accessed here, was also provided in the tweet.

The United for Waukesha Community Fund’s donation page allows you to make a one-time or recurring payment. It also allows donors to make a donation in honor or memory of a specific person, as well as leave a short remark with their donation.

Phillip Petersen, of Tempe, Arizona, founded “The Waukesha Parade Tragedy Funds” on Go Fund Me.

“All proceeds from this fundraising will benefit South Waukesha High School, the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team, and the Dancing Grandmas club, all of which had members injured in this tragic occurrence,” Petersen said on the GoFundMe page. “Please note that everything will be done in a very transparent manner, with the fund-raising process being documented on both the Gofundme page and my personal Twitter account @azpolitico22. Please feel free to contact me at any time if you have any questions; I’m just trying to do the right thing for the people of Waukesha.” As of publishing time, the GoFundMe page has received close to $2,000 in donations, with a goal of $5,000.

The event, in which an SUV drove through a Christmas Parade, was initially reported by the city of Waukesha on Sunday.

Several others were reportedly brought to hospitals after being hurt by the SUV, and the city confirmed that five people died as a result of the incident. According to the city, 40 people were hurt, but officials cautioned that “these numbers may change as we gather more information.” Police have also taken a person of interest into custody, according to the city of Waukesha.

Five law enforcement officers briefed reporters on Monday morning. This is a condensed version of the information.