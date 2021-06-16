How to Apply for the Child Tax Credit and Ensure Direct Monthly Payments in July

Most families who qualify for the enhanced Child Tax Credit will receive direct payments starting in July, but some may need to use a tool on the Internal Revenue Service’s website to make sure they get the money.

The Child Tax Credit was increased by $1,000 and $1,600 in the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package passed in March, making the credit $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for children up to 17.

The new law also modified the way people get the credit, moving it from a flat sum when they submit their taxes to monthly installments from July to December.

However, the enhanced credit is not available to everyone. Individuals must earn less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income, while joint filers must earn less than $75,000. As long as the household head earns less than $112,500, he or she is eligible for the full payout.

Those who file their taxes on a regular basis shouldn’t have to do anything to get the payments, but the IRS created a tool for non-filers to ensure that taxpayers who aren’t required to file a tax return get the full amount of the credit. The Non-Filer Signup Tool, which can be found on the IRS website, will ask for information such as a person’s name, address, and Social Security number. It also allows taxpayers to enter information on their qualified children and direct deposit information, which can help speed up the payment process.

Anyone who used the tool last year to make sure they got their economic impact payments, sometimes known as stimulus checks, shouldn’t have to do it again.

The first payment will be made on July 15, and subsequent payments will be made on the 15th of each month through December, unless the 15th falls on a weekend or holiday. Each of the six installments will be worth a quarter of what the IRS believes a taxpayer is entitled, with the remaining half of the credit being paid when a person files their tax return in 2021.

Individuals and joint filers who earn more over the income level lose their increased credits. Individuals earning more than $95,000 and joint filers earning more than $170,000 will not be eligible for the higher credit, but they will still be able to claim the standard child tax credit.

Those who are already. This is a condensed version of the information.