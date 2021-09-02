How This ‘Cursed’ Starburst Commercial From 2007 Became TikTok’s Latest Trend

Anyone with a TikTok account has probably heard this sound recently, but even if you don’t, you’ve probably heard something similar before.

In 2007, Starburst released an advertisement that has since been dubbed “cursed.” Starburst engaged the services of a figure known as the Berries and Cream Boy to promote its berries and cream flavor.

The guy, who appeared to be from the 1600s and was played by actor Jack Ferver, approached two people at a bus terminal and inquired about the flavor of the Starburst they were eating. He quickly began to dance to the melody of his own song about berries and creams after being informed of the flavor.

He sang, “Berries and cream, berries and cream, I’m a little lad who likes berries and cream, I’m a little lad who likes berries and cream, I’m a little lad who likes berries and cream, I’m a little lad who likes berries and cream, I’m a little lad who likes berries and cream, I’m a little lad who likes berries and cream, I’

The commercial was a tremendous hit at the time, and Starburst even developed a dance tutorial to go along with it. The Berries and Cream Boy gave a step-by-step instruction on how to do the dance, coupled with a tale about his mother giving him berries and cream, without mentioning the actual food.

Jack Ferver is a New York-based writer, choreographer, and director who, while being the man behind the famous ad, doesn’t seem overly proud of it—his website doesn’t even mention it.

After fourteen years, the song is once again giving comedic relief, but this time for quite different reasons. The song is now available as an audio on TikTok, with users using it whenever they feel whatever they’re wearing, doing, or saying is particularly out-of-date.

The app’s most popular audio of the song, which is actually taken from the step-by-step tutorial, has been utilized in over 36,000 videos as of the time of publication. The initial video included the dance with the following text: “Please develop wonderful art with this sound, it’s just what we all need.”

And TikTok users have done exactly that.

One user used the song to earn just nearly a million likes by video herself dancing in her Disneyworld Fantasyland costume, which looks a lot like the Berries and Cream’s. This is a condensed version of the information.