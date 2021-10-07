How the Failure to Raise the Debt Ceiling Could Affect You

The stalemate between Democrats and Republicans over lifting the debt ceiling may appear to be high politics. However, if it is not resolved, it might have a significant impact on the wallets, livelihoods, and lives of millions of Americans.

The amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills is capped at $28.4 trillion, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if lawmakers do not agree to increase that quota by October 18, the US will default.

She told legislators in a hearing last month that it would be “disastrous for the American economy, global financial markets, and millions of families and jobs.”

The Republican Party has stated that it will filibuster any move to raise the debt ceiling until December 2022.

Although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has rejected this, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats should pursue the debt ceiling bill through the budget reconciliation procedure, which does not require GOP approval.

In the midst of the impasse, the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), as well as the White House and Treasury, have issued grim warnings about the ramifications of not raising the debt ceiling. Infrastructure projects, as well as services such as Social Security and federal employee salaries, are all in jeopardy.

When contacted for comment, the CRFB directed The Washington Newsday to a White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) article published on Wednesday, which warned that “basic functions of the federal government” such as maintaining national defense and preserving national parks would be jeopardized.

Social Security payments for 50 million retirees and six million survivors would also be jeopardized.

Social Security benefits account for more than half of household income on average in homes receiving benefits, and “if we default, many Americans may not receive their Social Security payments on time, or at all.”

“The public health system, which has allowed our country to respond to worldwide pandemics, would be unable to function adequately,” it stated.

Health coverage would be jeopardized as well. With more than 60 million Medicare beneficiaries, 75 million Medicaid recipients, and seven million children insured by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), a default is inevitable. This is a condensed version of the information.