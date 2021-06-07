How social media reacted to Cummings’ testimony, from Spider-Man to Jeff Goldblum

As Dominic Cummings made a series of devastating statements on live television about the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Spider-Man memes and comparisons to the Hollywood blockbuster Independence Day dominated Twitter.

Mr Cummings, who departed Downing Street in contentious circumstances last year, was critical of some of individuals he worked with during the pandemic when giving evidence to MPs.

While it was maybe unsurprising, his use of an online reference to highlight what he perceived as a lack of accountability was less so.

“You know that Spider-Man meme, where both Spider-Mans are pointing in the same direction?”