‘How much for the little girl?’: A man was arrested after he asked to buy an eight-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, a guy was arrested in Dixon, California, after he begged a woman to sell her kid to him.

The event occurred at Dixon Charity Shop, which is owned by Samantha Porto’s mother. Her 8-year-old daughter was the target of the query.

According to CBS 13, 29-year-old Matthew Allen Brauer, who Dixon police suspect is homeless, approached the shop’s door, where Porto said her daughter was sitting next to two of her employees, and inquired if they were the “little white girl kidnapping crew?”

“How much for the small girl?” he allegedly asked.

According to CBS 13, Porto stated on Tuesday, “I raced after guy and gave him a few choice words and told him ‘don’t come back near my kid or my store.”

The strange conversation was captured on the store’s CCTV camera, and Porto even snapped a photo of Brauer as she approached him. The individual was apprehended by police and is now facing misdemeanor annoyance charges.

According to CBS 13’s Porto, Dixon police only chose to act after discovering Brauer had reportedly done the same thing to a different youngster the same night.

This website has reached out to the Dixon Police Department for more information, but has yet to hear back.

It’s unclear whether Bauer’s main purpose would have been to sell the children, but it’s a possibility. According to the California Department of Justice Attorney General’s website, California is one of the largest places of human trafficking in the United States, according to the trafficking hotline.

According to the Attorney General’s website, 1,656 cases of human trafficking were reported in California in 2018.

However, there are strategies in place in the state to combat it. In January, 33 children were recovered in an anti-trafficking operation known as “Operation Lost Angels.”

“The FBI considers human trafficking modern day slavery and the minors engaged in commercial sex trafficking are considered victims,” Kristi Johnson, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles field office, told CNN. “While this operation surged resources over a limited period of time with great success, the FBI and our partners investigate child sex trafficking every day of the year and around the clock.”

