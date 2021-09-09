‘How many terrorists are coming in?’ asks Donald Trump. Following the evacuation of Kabul.

Donald Trump has speculated that during the frenzied evacuation of Kabul, the Biden administration may have unwittingly transported terrorists out of Afghanistan.

Trump chastised President Joe Biden for the troop pullout in August, during which 13 US service members were killed in a suicide bombing at the airport and a handful of Americans were left behind to face Taliban rule.

Gutfeld asked the former president whether his strategy had worked out better than Biden’s because now “we have a pretty wonderful president and the country is in the crapper” during the lighthearted conversation, which had a laughter track played over it.

“Well, I don’t know if he’s a nice president,” Trump responded. However, I can assure you that the country has never been more dangerous. People are streaming into our southern border, which is being overlooked right now due to the disaster in Afghanistan.”

Trump then spoke about the sights at Kabul airport, where tens of thousands of civilians were attempting to board planes out of the country ahead of the US military’s departure.

In their desperate bid to flee the nation, people clung to the edges of planes attempting to take off, according to footage from the airport.

Trump questioned whether any of people who were airlifted out could have been terrorists in the Gutfeld interview.

“If you look at the folks coming in by the hundreds and thousands, these aren’t necessarily the individuals that sought protection,” he remarked. “Are they terrorists, then?” How many terrorists are expected to arrive?

“They were violent with the plane, really forceful, and they pushed their way onto the plane.”

The “one nice thing” about the Afghan scenario for the White House, according to Trump, is that it “makes what they’re doing on the border look wonderful, because that was the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“We don’t want a wall,” he stressed. This is something we don’t want to happen. We’ll just open the doors and let them in. The border situation is a mess. It was the safest border we’ve had in our history. And now it’s the absolute worst.”

During the first few months of Trump’s presidency, after the number was released, Trump and the GOP repeatedly attacked Biden for his management of migration at the southern border. This is a condensed version of the information.