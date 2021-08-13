How many episodes are there in Season 3 of ‘Titans’?

Three new episodes of Titans premiered on HBO Max Wednesday, marking the start of Season 3.

While fans of the DC Comics show will be overjoyed to see their heroes return to television, many are curious as to how long the new season will last now that it has moved to a new channel.

The first two seasons were broadcast on the DC Universe streaming service before being broadcast on TNT. Before HBO bought up the show to air on its own streaming channel, both seasons garnered positive reviews from fans and critics.

Season 3 of Titans has how many episodes?

Prior to the premiere of Season 3, HBO Max revealed that the first three episodes would premiere on August 12, 2021, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays until October 21, 2021.

With no breaks announced and an episode every week till October 21, Season 3 of Titans will have a total of 13 episodes.

“Barbara Gordon,” “Red Hood,” and “Hank & Dove” are the three episodes that kicked off Season 3 yesterday. The title of next week’s show is “Blackfire.”

This is similar to Season 2, which included 13 episodes compared to the first season’s 11 installments. Titans’ first two seasons are now available to stream on HBO Max.

A seven-issue limited comic book series named DC’s Titans United will premiere halfway through Season 3 on September 14, 2021, it was also confirmed. The comics will contain the same cast of characters from the television series Titans. It will be available for purchase in comic book stores and on digital platforms, as well as being available for free to DC Universe Infinite subscribers.

Who will appear in Season 3 of Titans?

Season 3 sees the return of several of the series’ heroes, as well as the introduction of some new heroes and villains.

Savannah Welch will play Barbara Gordon, the daughter of DC regular Commissioner Gordon, for the first time, while Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser will play Dr. Jonathan Crane, nicknamed Scarecrow. Jay Lycurgo, a newcomer to the cast, will play Tim Drake.

Brenton Thwaites reprises his role as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop reprises her role as Kory Anders, Teagan Croft reprises her role as Rachel Roth, and Ryan Potter reprises his role as Gar Logan, Conor. This is a condensed version of the information.