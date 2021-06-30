How long did Bill Cosby spend in prison? A Schedule of Charges, Trials, and Sentencing

Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday after his 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

In 2004, Cosby served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee.

Over the years, Cosby has rejected all allegations of non-consensual sex, but over 60 women have alleged he drugged and attacked them. The majority of the charges surfaced after Constand’s case became public, but his accusers claim the assaults extend back decades.

The oldest allegations are from Cosby’s early career, when he was just starting out as a comedian and before he became a multi-award-winning film and television star.

Sunni Welles, an aspiring singer, claimed that Cosby raped her twice in the mid-1960s after drugging her drink during a March 27, 2015 news conference. She or Kristina Ruehli, who claimed Cosby drugged and attacked her while working as a secretary at a talent agency in 1965, are thought to be the first accusers of the actor.

Some of the women appeared as guests on The Cosby Show, the famous TV show that earned Cosby the moniker “America’s Dad.” A waitress, a nurse, and a flight attendant are among the accusations, who include struggling actresses or women seeking to get into the modeling industry. Beverly Johnson and Janice Dickinson, two of the most prominent models of their period, are among the accusations.

The charges and key moments that landed Cosby in jail before he was allowed to return home today are listed here.

January in the year 2004

Andrea Constand joined Temple University’s women’s basketball team as director of operations in 2002. Not long after, she became friendly with Cosby, a noted Temple alumnus who long maintained ties with school. Constand later stated that in January of 2004, she went to Cosby’s house in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after a night out with friends. She said the actor gave her three blue pills he claimed would help her relax, but she claimed the pills made her semiconscious and unable to move. Later that night, she alleged Cosby touched her breasts and crotch and put her hand on his penis. She stated that she was. This is a condensed version of the information.