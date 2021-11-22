How Long Can You Keep A Frozen Turkey And How Should You Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey?

It doesn’t have to be a stressful experience to prepare your Thanksgiving turkey. It’s critical to prepare as much as possible ahead of time for the big day, and one of the most crucial things is properly defrosting your turkey.

According to the National Turkey Federation (NTF), “One of the most typical Thanksgiving blunders is forgetting to defrost the turkey, which may seem apparent. Correctly thawing your turkey can keep your family healthy and save you the headache of last-minute mealtime creativity.” How Long Can a Frozen Turkey Be Kept? A turkey can be frozen for an infinite period of time. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends cooking it within a year “for optimal quality.” Once you start defrosting the turkey, it’s vulnerable to bacterial growth. The government agency clarifies: “A turkey can be kept frozen indefinitely. Bacteria that were there prior to freezing will begin to proliferate anew as soon as it begins to thaw.” What is the Best Way to Defrost a Turkey? According to the USDA, there are three safe ways to thaw a turkey.

The NTF explains that this procedure entails leaving the turkey wrapped, placing it in a large tray or pan (to prevent any juices from leaking), and placing it on the lowest shelf of the refrigerator.

Your turkey should be defrosted in the refrigerator, according to the USDA. The federal agency advises, “This is the safest approach because the turkey will thaw at a consistent, safe temperature.”

This procedure also allows you to properly store the turkey in the refrigerator for another day or two. According to the USDA, a turkey that has been properly defrosted in the refrigerator can be refrozen if necessary.

Refrigerator thawing takes time, and the exact amount of time depends on the weight of your frozen turkey. For every four to five pounds of turkey, give roughly a day (24 hours) for defrosting.

Water That Is Too Cold

This approach should be done on Thanksgiving morning or later, because after the turkey has thawed, you’ll need to cook it right away, according to the USDA.

Submerging the turkey in a container full of cold water is one way to defrost it. To keep the turkey at a safe temperature, the water must be cold.