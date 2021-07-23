How Kamala Harris’ approval rating compares to Mike Pence’s after six months as Vice President

Polling reveals that after six months in office, more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris’s performance than approve of it.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday, only 45 percent of respondents thought the vice president’s performance was good. Meanwhile, 47% held an unfavorable attitude, while 5% indicated they had no opinion. The survey was conducted from July 16 to 18 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

The results of that poll matched those of a different poll done by The Economist/YouGov from July 10 to 13. In that study, 44 percent of people indicated they had a favorable opinion of Harris. However, over half of those polled (48%) stated they had a negative opinion of the vice president. Plus or minus 3% was the margin of error.

Harris had a similar approval rating to former Vice President Mike Pence following his first six months in office under former President Donald Trump.

Pence’s favorability rating was 42.5 percent at the end of July 2017, according to a tracking poll performed by YouGov America. His unfavorability rating, on the other hand, was slightly higher, at 44.8 percent. A Gallup poll conducted around the same period found that 42 percent of people disapproved of Pence, while 42 percent approved.

However, a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 47% of respondents had a negative impression of the former vice president. At the same time, 41% of people indicated they liked Pence in July 2021.

A poll done by Politico/Morning Consult in August 2017â€”less than a month after the Trump administration had reached its six-month markâ€”found that more respondents wanted Pence to be president than Trump. While 30% of those polled indicated they would choose Trump as president, 34% said they would prefer Pence. The margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 2%.

With President Joe Biden and Harris, the scenario appears to be inverted. Biden’s favorability rating was 7 points higher than that of his vice president in a July poll conducted by Politico/Morning Consult. More than half of those polled said they approved of Harris. This is a condensed version of the information.